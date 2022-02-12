Hundreds of people in Whanganui and Hunterville have woken up without power on Sunday morning.

According to Powerco, strong winds have caused power outages in Whanganui and Hunterville, with the severe weather expected to continue throughout the day.

Both areas lost power around 8am on Sunday.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to 140 customers in Brunswick, Whanganui.

In Hunterville, 43 customers are without power, and crews are on site working to restore supply in challenging conditions.

Powerco reminded customers to secure any outdoor furniture and equipment such as trampolines that could blow into overhead lines and cause outages.

A rough estimate of when power will be restored is midday for Brunswick and 12.30pm for Hunterville.

In the Hāwera area, 201 customers are also without power due to the weather.

More to come.