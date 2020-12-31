How Whanganui people are welcoming 2021 - and who's made resolutions

Farewell 2020 and welcome to 2021. Photo / File

Happy New Year! We hope you enjoy welcoming the new year - or farewelling the past one - and wish you all the best for 2021. On New Year's Eve reporter Mike Tweed hit the streets of Whanganui's CBD to ask passersby how their 2020 had been, how they planned on bringing in the New Year, and if they had any resolutions for 2021.

Jodie Bunker

We sold a house and bought a new house, so 2020 was pretty busy actually. I'll be bringing in the New Year with family, friends, and drinking. I don't have any New Year's resolutions. There's no particular reason, other than the fact that I'd have to go through with them if I did.

Kendall Mayo

2020 was kind of like driving a car with square wheels – normality but a little bit bumpy. We'll be having a rather chill one [New Year], and instead of going to a festival we'll be in an intricate part of New Zealand, Whanganui. Next year I'll be walking through an open door blindfolded.

Ruhann Botha

Yeah, 2020 was pretty challenging, but it was also fun. I'm just going to be partying with my family and friends at New Year's Eve. I'll definitely be hitting the gym much more in 2021, and there will be way more focus on school work.

Paras Rawat

It's been a bumpy ride this year, just like for everyone else. I'll be getting drunk and welcoming the New Year with open arms, and just accepting whatever comes. After 2020 I think it's important to be self-sufficient, and I'll be trying to save a lot of money, just in case we get into a [lockdown] situation again.

Rachel Burke

I'm a teacher, so 2020 was really challenging and very difficult. I'm an introvert as well, so I actually enjoyed lockdown. I'm going to New Plymouth to have a sisters' night out. There'll be drinking, and there'll be eating. I've just started a new career, and I'm going to get fit [in 2021].

Anna Sabbage

2020 was unusual. It was a new experience to work from home. We'll be in a new place for New Year's, Whanganui, so we'll be exploring new environments. I want less sugar and more movement in 2021. I'm probably joining millions and millions of people with that one.