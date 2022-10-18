How much playing time did Brett Cameron get for the All Blacks? Photo / Unsplash

Questions:

1. Who is the indoor bowler who has attended more than 50 nationals and won 15 titles?

2. With what sport do you associate Sharnell Stevenson?

3. Who was the Collegiate-educated All Black who lost 31 of the 32 games he played for his home province?

4. Which Wellington football team beat Whanganui Athletic in the two-game playoff for a spot in the 2023 Central League?

5. How many times has Whanganui scored 80 points in first-division rugby?

6. Which club plans a centenary event on November 5?

7. Who were the two Whanganui-connected members of NZ's 1972 Olympics gold-winning rowing eight who died tragically?

8. Whanganui-born Brett Cameron's only All Blacks game against Japan in 2018 was longer than Stephen Perofeta's 50-second debut against Argentina - but how much playing time did he get?

9. Whanganui Girls' College was the first NZ school to play what sport in 1899?

10. Who is the Bulls-born man who has made a splash in professional wrestling?

Quiz Answers:

1. Joe Twomey of the Whanganui Vision Impaired Indoor Bowling Club.

2. Powerlifting. She has been a national champion.

3. Andy Jefferd from the East Coast. Predominantly a second five-eighth, he represented East Coast and Canterbury and played five matches for the All Blacks including three internationals.

4. Stop Out.

5. Four times. The latest, 83-7 against Buller in September, was the highest first-class score.

6. Target Shooting Whanganui which began as the Wanganui District Miniature Rifle Association in 1922.

7. Trevor Coker died of a brain tumour in 1981 and cox Simon Dickie died in a fall in 2017.

8. Ten minutes off the bench at the back end of a 69-31 win.

9. Nine-a-side basketball. The sport only lasted a year because it was thought unladylike but it resumed at the school in 1918.

10. Travis Bligh, better known by his ring name Travis Banks. He is best known for his time in WWE on their NXT UK brand.

Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!