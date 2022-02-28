James K. Baxter was known by what name at his Jerusalem commune? Photo / File

How well do you know our district?

1. James K. Baxter was known by what name at his Jerusalem commune?

2. What happened to Putiki's status in 1954?

3. Who initiated the Whanganui Summer Programme in the 1980s?

4. What year did the Forest Service buy the farm Lismore, later developed into a large forestry block?

5. How did kiwifruit get to NZ and what is the local connection?

6. Name NZ's oldest thoroughbred club still racing at the original venue and also the country's oldest sporting club, operating since 1848.

7. What nationality was Mother Mary Aubert, once stationed at the Jerusalem Catholic mission?

8. What event in 1867 had a major impact at Upokongaro?

9. What was the speed limit for cars crossing Wanganui County Council bridges in the early 1900s?

10. The NZ Cross was a rare medal with only 23 awarded. How many went to Whanganui men?

Quiz Answers

1. Hemi, Maori for James.

2. Putiki township was created by the Wanganui County Council.

3. Ridgway Lythgoe after running a similar programme while based in Ohakune.

4. 1963.

5. Kiwifruit seeds were brought to NZ in 1904 by Mary Isabel Fraser, the principal of Wanganui Girls' College, who had been visiting mission schools in China.

6. The Wanganui Jockey Club.

7. French.

8. A ferry service was established there which remained in operation until 1935.

9. No faster than a walking pace.

10. Five.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar