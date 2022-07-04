The Prince of Wales visited Wanganui in 1920 (pictured here during his NZ visit). Historian Athol Kirk described his supper visit to the Sarjeant Gallery as 'a night of shame'. Why? Photo / Getty Images

Getty26061920Wales.jpg

The Prince of Wales visited Wanganui in 1920 (pictured here during his NZ visit). Historian Athol Kirk described his supper visit to the Sarjeant Gallery as 'a night of shame'. Why? Photo / Getty Images



1. As of last March, Pride Whanganui has celebrated how many annual Pride Weeks?

2. Where was Bookies' Hill?

3. The Prince of Wales visited in 1920. Why did historian Athol Kirk describe his supper visit to the art gallery as "a night of shame for Whanganui"?

4. Swiss-born Nicholas Meuli was elected as Whanganui's first non-British mayor — true or false?

5. Mr Meuli is best known for his buildings, including the Opera House but what part did he play with the Hatrick riverboats?

6. What did Sharpe Bros' factory make here from 1913 to 1933?

7. The Home of Compassion on St John's Hill was opened in 1964 but where was its original home?

8. Name the Rangitikei iwi which Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe, soon to be Parliament's Speaker, chaired for 10 years.

9. In minutes, how long does it take to go up the Durie Hill lift?

10. What is the Maori name for the Whanganui port revitalisation project?

Quiz Answers

1. Four.

2. It was the sandhill opposite the race course, now Jackson St, where the bookmakers gathered on race days to signal to their partners on the course.

3. Because of large-scale souveniring of crockery, cutlery and vases — even a three-tier cake — after the prince departed. Mayoress Mrs Mackay lost a silver candelabrum she had lent for the occasion.

4. False. He stood unsuccessfully against incumbent mayor Charles Mackay in 1912 in a campaign which featured anti-foreigner letters. Mr Meuli served on the Harbour Board.

5. His company fitted out the cabins of a number of riverboats including Wairere, Manuwai and Waione.

6. Cordials and soft drinks. The Australian company at one time operated 35 factories in Australia and NZ.

7. In Guyton St, opened in 1931.

8. Ngati Apa.

9. One minute.

10. Te Puwaha.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!