Ward Observatory is named after Joseph Ward: why was he known internationally? Photo / Paul Brooks



Quiz compiled by David Scoullar

1. Why was amateur astronomer JT Ward, after whom the Ward Observatory is named, acknowledged and published in many parts of the world?

2. Which unit at Whanganui Hospital will mark its 30th birthday later this year?

3. Whanganui thrived in the early 20th century and was ranked at what number in size until 1936?

4. What number is Whanganui ranked today?

5. All but one of the streets in the town plan drawn up in the early 1900s for Turakina were named after what?

6. Why did GW Rusden have reason to regret his account of John Bryce's part in the incident at Handley's woodshed in his History of New Zealand in 1883?

7. What was the name of the coach service begun between Whanganui and Turakina in 1867?

8. What is the name of the rose garden in Anzac Pde opposite the entrance to the Kowhai Park children's playground?

9. Name the governor who helped local Māori build the Kawana (Governor) flour mill at Matahiwi.

10. The Opera House, opened in 1900, was a source of pride but what annoyed patrons sitting in the back stalls?

Quiz Answers

1. Because of his lifetime research, especially on double stars and the planet Mars.

2. Stanford House, a 15-bed residential unit for long-term rehabilitation. Provided by the Regional Forensic Service, it was opened on November 12, 1992.

3. Fifth largest city.

4. Nineteenth.

5. Garden plants or flowers.

6. Bryce sued Rusden for libel, won the case and was awarded damages.

7. The Cobb and Company Telegraph Line of Coaches.

8. Glenlogie Rose Garden.

9. Governor George Grey.

10. Pillars supporting the dress circle impeded their view of the stage.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!