Why do book lovers love to get a visit from Candy Stevens? Photo / 123rf

How well do you know our district?

1. What Whanganui tourist initiative is recognised in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide?

2. What does the tuatara symbolise on our city's coat of arms?

3. Who received a rousing welcome at the Whanganui railway station on September 12, 1942?

4. What Whanganui project did well at this year's Economic Development NZ Awards?

5. This building in Victoria Ave provided much pleasure to people in Whanganui from 1929 to 1985.

6. The rescue helicopter serving the Whanganui region has what new name?

7. This man has a life-size statue in honour of him in Pakatitore/Moutoa Gardens, with four bronze plaques showing scenes of battles in which he was engaged.

8. What is the name of the Forest and Bird reserve, open to the public, in Turakina Valley Rd?

9. Why do avid book readers love to get a visit from Candy Stevens?

10. What award did former Whanganui man Sam Ward receive recently?

Quiz Answers

1. The paddle steamer Waimarie, which has won the Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award for the third year in a row.

2. It recognises the city's strong links with the Māori people.

3. The US Marine Band, based at Paekākāriki. It received a civic reception and played for a dance and also a concert in a packed Majestic Theatre.

4. The port revitalisation project Te Pūwaha, which received the top prize in the Best Practice Collaboration category.

5. The Regent Theatre, hailed on its opening as "the theatre beautiful" as it set a new standard for theatres in design and comfort.

6. Formerly the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, it is now the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

7. Te Rangihiwinui or Major Kemp.

8. McPherson's Bush, which covers 9 hectares and has tracks.

9. Because she runs the Home Library Service, delivering books from the Whanganui District Library to people in their homes. She is helped by about 12 volunteers.

10. An Extraordinary Young New Zealanders Impact Award for 2022.

6 correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.