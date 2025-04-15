This month, Bishop announced $140m for 1500 new social homes to be delivered by five community housing providers, Bates said.
According to Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, places identified so far for the 1500 homes are in the Waikato area (23%), Auckland (21%), Nelson (15%), Bay of Plenty (14%), and “other priority locations” (27%).
Bates said he had “sought clarity” from the Government on what Bishop’s announcements in February and April meant for Whanganui.
Councillor Jenny Duncan said more rentals did not mean more availability.
“If you’ve got a large family, if you’ve got a couple of dogs you might consider to be family, if you’ve got a background that has been difficult in the past, these aren’t the people that get these houses,” she said.
Kāinga Ora was being constrained by central government policy, with inconsistency in its intention and action, she said.
“While those inconsistencies exist, there are a lot of people who suffer and a lot of children who suffer.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.