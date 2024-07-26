“It’s a minor innovation but it could have profound impact.”

Singling out the community cohesion portfolio, Tripe said the idea came about because of what he describes as increasing social division in Whanganui.

“This portfolio will see a focus on bringing our community together and could include events such as suburban barbecues and bonfires.”

Under the new system, an individual councillor would be responsible for a specific topic, whether it was parks, sport and recreation, infrastructure and transport, housing and homelessness, community cohesion or business growth, Tripe said.

“We have an absolutely wonderful community with a wealth of ideas and talent. The new portfolio system is about valuing community perspectives and bringing us closer to you.”

Whanganui District Council backed the new system at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, completing the midterm review of the mayor’s new governance framework and adopting “tweaks and refinement” to its governance manual.

Tripe established the new framework as a formal “decision-making structure” at the beginning of the 2022-25 triennium, including delegating some decision-making powers to council committees.

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay will take on the role of portfolio lead, overseeing the portfolio system and refining it as needed.

Chandulal-Mackay said part of his role would be seeking out opportunities to connect with the community.

Every three months a report will go to the council’s Projects and Grants Committee with a summary of each portfolio and feedback on how the system is working.

Portfolio holders will be encouraged to connect with community interests and work as advocates for new opportunities and potential issues, bringing information to the council table backed by sound data insights and analysis.

“This will give elected representatives a deeper insight into community perspectives and a fuller understanding of issues when making decisions,” Chandulal-Mackay said.

There will be no extra pay for taking on a portfolio.

Chandulal-Mackay said the community portfolios were an exciting change.

He said the council’s recent long-term plan process had shown there was a lot of interest from the public in engaging with the council.

Councillors had particular areas of passion, influence and knowledge, and the community portfolio structure would recognise that experience.

The portfolios are: Housing and Homelessness; Youth; Older Persons; Accessibility and Disability; Community Cohesion; Climate Change and Sustainability; Waste; Parks, Sport, and Recreation; Heritage; Town Centre Regeneration; Arts and Creative; Business Growth and Relationships; International Relations; Future Industries; The Whanganui Brand and Story; Infrastructure and Transport; Rural Affairs.

Changes to the governance framework include the council reclaiming its power to hear and deliberate on annual plan/long-term plan submissions.

The Community Funding Grants Subcommittee has been disestablished.

The Safer Whanganui, Sport and Recreation, Sustainability and Waste, and Town Centre Regeneration advisory boards have been removed from the governance manual. The portfolio system will replace their functions.

Powers to approve funding applications for the Heritage Grant Fund, Public Art Fund, Waste Levy and Sport and Recreation Facilities Fund have been delegated to the chief executive.

