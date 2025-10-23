The remaining $20,000 came from Whanganui residents and businesses.

Hodge said it was a thrill to hand over the money after a successful campaign.

“It was well above our target. Hospice Whanganui were absolutely delighted - it is a huge relief for them to have the syringe drivers.

“They do some wonderful work for our community, so to have been able to give them the money so they can go ahead and buy all of this equipment makes us happy.”

The syringe drivers are already being used, with the bladder scanner to arrive soon.

“Whanganui residents and businesses really stepped up,” Hodge said.

“The response from the community has been truly wonderful. There is a wonderful community spirit in Whanganui, I think.”

Hospice Whanganui chief executive Helen Leslie said the organisation was grateful for the efforts of Rotary Whanganui North and the kindness of organisations, families and people who donated.

“We were so thrilled that Rotary exceeded the original target.”

Hospice Whanganui delivers a free specialist 24-hour palliative care service to people with a life-limited illness and their families.

However, only 50% is funded by the Government, so fundraising helps to ensure the service continues.

Hodge said there were no immediate plans for more community fundraising, but the club would soon be considering more.

There were plenty of other ongoing projects to keep the club busy.

“It is never-ending. The Rotary Club of Whanganui North is a very progressive club - there is a lot that we want to do.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.