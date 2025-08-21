Hospice Whanganui chief executive Helen Leslie and director of integrated services Teri Albert told Hodge it had been borrowing Arohanui Hospice’s bladder scanner for nearly three years.

A doctor had travelled with the equipment from Palmerston North to Whanganui on Tuesdays, when needed, but could not continue to do this.

Bladder scanners enable medical professionals to examine the bladder using a portable ultrasound system to effectively photograph the bladder from different angles.

The estimated cost to buy a scanner is more than $13,600.

Hospice Whanganui also urgently needs syringe drivers, which provide medicines for symptom management in patients who are terminally ill.

Hospice has eight in the community but needs another three or four to meet demand. The cost of a syringe driver is more than $3200, with Hodge hoping to buy two.

Hospice Whanganui’s operating budget is $4 million, of which the Government contributes 48%, meaning it faces a significant funding gap every year.

Leslie said the hospice was grateful for the support from Rotary Whanganui North and those who had contributed to the fundraising.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Rotary Whanganui North has taken on this fundraising project for us. The equipment that they are fundraising for is absolutely essential for our service,” Leslie said.

“We are really grateful and thankful for all of those that have contributed, including the other rotary club.”

Rotary Whanganui North initiated the fundraising project by donating $4000 and was matched by the Rotary Club of Whanganui.

More than $15,000 has been raised through donations from Whanganui businesses.

Hodge was pleased with the efforts so far and was determined to raise more.

“We are going to continue to hustle for donations until we get to our target and, if we exceed our target, wonderful, we might be able to buy them some more syringe drivers,” he said.

“We are 100% behind them because they do such incredible things in the community.”

To support Rotary Whanganui North’s project, contact secretaryrotarynorth@gmail.com.