Rotary Whanganui North fundraising for vital medical equipment for Hospice Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Hospice Whanganui chief executive Helen Leslie (left) with Rotary Whanganui North's international and medical committee chairman Tony Hodge, who is co-ordinating the fundraising campaign. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A campaign is under way to raise money for urgently needed medical equipment for Hospice Whanganui.

The Rotary Club of Whanganui North aims to reach a target of $20,000 by the end of October to provide the hospice with a bladder scanner machine and at least two syringe drivers.

Rotary

