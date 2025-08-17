The proposal would provide 20-minute frequency routes to Tawhero, College Estate and Whanganui East and The Tide will extend further into Aramoho and Castlecliff.
Of the 394 replies to the Whanganui on the Move survey, 67% favoured having three 20-minute-frequency routes and two routes running hourly.
Changes to the network will be funded by targeted rates which was approved in the council’s Annual Plan.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi declined funding.
Whanganui’s only current 20-minute frequency route Te Ngaru The Tide was implemented in early 2023.
It led to an increase in bus patronage with over 190,000 trips taken on Whanganui public transport services in the 2023/24 financial year, up 70,000 on 2022/23.
“The purpose of this review is to develop a network that enables higher frequency while also increasing overall coverage. Rest assured, however, that we’ll be engaging with anyone impacted by further proposals before going ahead with them,” Read said.
The proposed changes to the Whanganui bus network also include running buses on Sundays. Currently, buses run Monday to Saturday.
This proposal would remove specific public school bus services, including the 220, 221, 222, 223, 207x and 224 services, as the new network would cover these routes with increased flexibility due to the frequency.
This does not apply to Ministry of Education services.
It is expected the new bus service will be implemented in April 2026.
“After this consultation, we’ll use the feedback received to guide any adjustments or tweaks to the proposed network design, and begin planning for implementation,” Read said.
“After that, we must agree on a contract variation with our operator, who’ll need time to organise their drivers and buses to meet the new requirements.”
The public consultation on Horizons Regional Council’s proposed Whanganui bus network design is open to submissions until September 8.
The public consultation, along with interactive maps and details of the proposal, can be found at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz/whanganuionthemove.