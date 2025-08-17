The public can have their say on a new proposed bus network for Whanganui.

The public will get another chance to have a say on the expanded bus network proposed for Whanganui.

Horizon Regional Council’s manager for transport services Mark Read said public submissions earlier this year helped design a network “that reflects the community’s current and future needs, and strikes a balance between affordability and supporting the city’s growth”.

The proposed network includes two high-frequency routes running every 20 minutes, and three routes running every hour.

The proposed routes and bus stop placements would increase the amount of Whanganui residents living within 400m of a 20-minute route from 31% to 52%, and the amount living within 400m of an hourly route from 31% to 72%.

The 20-minute routes are Whanganui East (Hakeke St) to Castlecliff and Gonville to Aramoho, and the hourly routes are Otamatea to Putiki, Springvale to Trafalgar Square, and Whanganui East (Talbot St) to Trafalgar Square.