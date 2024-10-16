Te Ngaru - The Tide - stopping at a bus stop in Aramoho in Whanganui.

Te Ngaru - The Tide - stopping at a bus stop in Aramoho in Whanganui.

Public transport in the Horizons Region has hit a big milestone, surpassing one million passenger trips in a year across all its bus services.

Horizons Passenger Transport Committee chairman and Horizons Regional councillor, Sam Ferguson, says the recent growth is a positive sign that services are recovering after the impacts of Covid-19.

“As with other public services, Covid hit our networks hard. It’s been a steady recovery since, and we’re finally returning to pre-Covid levels in terms of passenger trips on services.

“In particular, the newest services, Te Ngaru – The Tide which launched in Whanganui 18 months ago, and the new Palmerston North network which launched back in March, have seen significant growth in public transport use.

“The demand for public transport is certainly there, so it’s great to see such a significant uptake of these services.”