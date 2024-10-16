Advertisement
Public transport: Te Ngaru - The Tide service sees significant growth in Whanganui; buses are popular

Whanganui Midweek
Te Ngaru - The Tide - stopping at a bus stop in Aramoho in Whanganui.

Public transport in the Horizons Region has hit a big milestone, surpassing one million passenger trips in a year across all its bus services.

Horizons Passenger Transport Committee chairman and Horizons Regional councillor, Sam Ferguson, says the recent growth is a positive sign that services are recovering after the impacts of Covid-19.

“As with other public services, Covid hit our networks hard. It’s been a steady recovery since, and we’re finally returning to pre-Covid levels in terms of passenger trips on services.

“In particular, the newest services, Te Ngaru – The Tide which launched in Whanganui 18 months ago, and the new Palmerston North network which launched back in March, have seen significant growth in public transport use.

“The demand for public transport is certainly there, so it’s great to see such a significant uptake of these services.”

Ferguson says public transport has many benefits.

“Having an effective public transport network helps open public spaces to all. It provides those who do not drive a way of getting around independently.

“At the same time, it reduces the amount of private vehicles on the road, lessening congestion and producing fewer carbon emissions. It’s a win-win for our communities and the environment.

“Feedback is valuable to ensure users are provided with the level of service they expect from their public transport.

“We also want to thank our passengers, both new and frequent users, who have been champions of the new service. We’ve received plenty of feedback since the inception of the service, and continue to make adjustments to best optimise the network for as many users as possible.

“We welcome feedback regularly, whether via formal submission on public consultations, or informal feedback directly to our transport team through email at transport@horizons.govt.nz, or via freephone 0508 800 800,” he says.

More information about recent transport statistics can be found in the latest Passenger Transport Committee meeting agenda items, which can be found on the Horizons website at https://www.horizons.govt.nz/calendar/passenger-transport-committee-2024-15-10.aspx.

