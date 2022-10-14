Ian McNab said Horizons hopes farmers and members of the wider rural community come along due to ongoing changes required of farm operations. Photo / Bevan Conley

A roadshow to educate farmers and rural communities on what the freshwater reforms mean for their land is coming to Whanganui.

In 2020 central government released the Essential Freshwater package.

This included two documents, the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater (NES) and the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM) 2020.

These documents provide direction for stopping the degradation of New Zealand's rivers, lakes and streams.

"Since the introduction of Essential Freshwater, Horizons has been working to analyse the new requirements against the One Plan," Horizons rural advisor Ian McNab said.

The Horizons One Plan sets out rules and limits around activity relating to natural resources in the Horizons Region.

This includes how fresh water, air, productive land and natural ecosystems will be cared for and managed by the regional council, territorial authorities and the community.

"We expect farmers in our region probably know how the NES will affect them, however, they may not be as knowledgeable of the impact that the NPS-FM will have," McNab said.

Updates included information about nitrogen reporting, intensive winter grazing and freshwater farm plans, he said.

For Horizons, the NPS-FM would result in a revision to the One Plan, he said.

"This revision will impact farmers and rural communities, so the roadshow is an opportunity to hear about the process and key engagement rounds that are coming up."

McNab said rural advice, policy and science staff would be at the meetings to answer questions and have a chat over a cup of tea.

"The NES alone requires farmers to get consent for high-risk on-farm activities, exclude cattle and deer from waterways on flat to rolling land, and get a Freshwater Farm Plan completed when they're required," McNab said.

"But in all instances, farmers must manage their contaminant loss to water bodies and reduce them where water quality needs to improve.

"We really hope farmers and members of the wider rural community come along as there has been, and will continue to be, change required of farm operations."

The roadshow will be coming to Whanganui on Wednesday, October 26 at the Whanganui Jockey Club at 1pm.

It will also be at the Rat Hole in Bulls on Wednesday, October 19 at 10am and the Ohakune RSA on Tuesday, November 8 at 1.30pm.

"However, if someone can't make the meeting in their area, they are welcome to get in touch with the rural advice team on freephone 0508 800 800 to discuss alternative options," McNab said.

He said a revision to the One Plan was required and scheduled to be released in 2024.