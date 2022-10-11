David Cotton said he looks forward to working with Alan Taylor to represent Whanganui on Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

David Cotton said he looks forward to working with Alan Taylor to represent Whanganui on Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

[A_260919WCBRCCot02.JPG]

David Cotton said he looks forward to working with Alan Taylor to represent Whanganui on Horizons Regional Council.

[A_191119WCBRCCou03.JPG]

Newly elected Horizons councillor Alan Taylor looks forward to representing Whanganui at a regional level.

Photos /Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie

liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

The two Whanganui seats on Horizons Regional Council have been filled.

Incumbent David Cotton was re-elected with 8504 votes in the preliminary count and former Whanganui district councillor Alan Taylor was elected with 7302 votes.

Third contender Allan Wrigglesworth received 6341 votes.

"I think Allan did very well," said Cotton.

"Considering that he doesn't have the profile that Alan and I do and there was no public forum for Horizons candidates in Whanganui, he polled very well and should feel proud."

Cotton said he was looking forward to working with Taylor to represent Whanganui.

"Alan and I know each other well and should work well together even when we disagree.

"We are both very approachable and I encourage people in Whanganui to bring their concerns to us so we can represent you at the Horizons table."

This will be Cotton's fourth term as a regional councillor and he wants his experience to benefit new recruits.

"I think it's great that we'll have a good mix of experience and new blood at the table for the next term," he said.

"Environmental concern and interest are what makes you put your hand up for the job so everyone is there to do their best for their district."

Cotton chaired the Horizons catchment operation committee for two terms and also led the sustainable land use incentive, New Zealand's largest erosion control programme to help keep soil out of waterways.

He said he would like to give others the benefit of his experience to provide guidance for leadership roles during the next term.

"It's good to have new eyes over the issues," he said.

"The issues I really want to focus on during this term are the $100m debt being carried by Horizons and rates increases. I really want to push back against a rates increase and push for better funding from the Government."

Newly elected Horizons councillor Alan Taylor looks forward to representing Whanganui at a regional level. Photo/Bevan Conley

Taylor who had served two terms on the Whanganui District Council and three terms as chairman of the rural community board prior to that said he is pleased he's been elected to take his next logical step as a regional councillor.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside David to represent Whanganui," he said.

"We don't really disagree on much and when we do it's productive."

Despite his long experience with councils, Taylor said he anticipates a period of adjustment.

"I will have to familiarise myself with the order of business and get used to working with councillors from other districts as well as the representatives for the two new Māori seats.

"We have an inauguration meeting next week and I'm looking forward to that."

Taylor said he wanted to reinforce Cotton's message for the Whanganui public to get in touch with him about Horizons concerns.

The new Horizons councillors in the Māori seats are Turuhia Edmonds, who was elected unopposed to the Raki Māori constituency and Te Kenehi Teira, who won the Tonga Māori seat.

Whanganui's former Horizons representative Nicola Patrick stepped down earlier this year to pursue a new role in Wellington after serving two terms.