Horizons Regional Council seeks bus users’ feedback on music

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Tide bus service in Whanganui is run by Horizons Regional Council. Photo / NZME

Horizons Regional Council wants to know if public transport users prefer a silent journey or some background music.

Horizons transport services manager Mark Read said council staff had talked to bus users and operators about music and realised there needed to be an informed approach to music on buses.

“Some people love hearing the driver’s pick of music when they get on board, while others believe those wanting music should use headphones. This can create difficult situations for drivers. We know some want to play music on board but are unsure what genres are appropriate.”

The council has released a three-question survey on whether people mind music being played on the bus, what genres, playlists or radio stations should be played and if there should be different rules for music at specific times of the day and year.

“We hope by involving the public in the process we can get a policy which truly reflects what people want,” Read said.

He said filling in the survey would put people in the draw to win a prize.

“Those who fill in the survey will have the chance to win a Bee Card with $20 credit or to have their already active Bee Card loaded with a bonus $20 credit. We are also working directly with operators to ensure drivers’ opinions are captured and used to inform our approach.”

The survey, which runs until September 2, is available online at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz/busbeats. People can also get physical surveys on board Connect services. These can be dropped into Horizons service centres or posted to Horizons once completed.

