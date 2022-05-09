Home SWEET Home Care are: back row: Charleen McGechan (left), Petra Bodenstein, Nicky Pearce, Liz Scudder. Front row: Sharon Haughian (left), Kathy Grant, Jacinda Slaughter, Karen McIntyre, Lynda Knofflock, Karen Anderson. Absent: Colleen Slaughter, Robyn Edmonds.

Nicky Pearce runs Home SWEET Home Care, a business that came about through a need to help vulnerable people in their own homes.

That was a year ago; now she has a team of 12 carers.

"I started off not knowing what the demand would be. Something was driving me ... I always felt there was something else for me."

Nicky spent five years as a Hospice nurse and saw that government-funded care would only allow a maximum of three visits a day, leaving the rest of the time for families to cope on their own, looking after their ageing or otherwise challenged loved ones.

"I could see that struggle, and I thought if people are struggling in palliative care they'll be struggling in other areas as well."

That led Nicky to leave her job at Hospice Whanganui in December 2020 and work towards setting up Home SWEET Home Care.

"I thought, you've got nothing to lose and everything to learn about starting a business," says Nicky. "On the whole, people have been very supportive and enthusiastic."

Whanganui & Partners helped her develop her business plan and provided support. By April last year she was ready to launch.

"Two of my previous colleagues who had already left Hospice, I tapped them on the shoulder in January, told them what I was planning to do and asked if they would be carers. Both said they would love to."

Within two months Nicky was asked to provide 24-hour care while the client waited for a rest home bed. "I needed to do some quick recruiting."

When the client went into care, the family wanted to retain the team's engagement, so Home SWEET Home Care continued in a companionship role.

"There was one main carer, and she would put the pearls on, do the makeup, rub the feet — just having that quality time without the rush.

"That was a real privilege. We've also helped a client come out of a rest home for their last 10 weeks. We provided care for several hours a day and were able to keep him at home, alongside the family until he died. Once again, a real privilege."

Nicky says they also provide dementia respite so spouses can take a break and get some time to themselves, something that's at a premium under such circumstances.

"We've also done some post-op care for people who have had surgery and live alone. We might be there for sleepovers in their first week or so and continue during the mornings until they're fit again."

The sleepover service is becoming quite popular, and Nicky regularly gets inquiries about it.

"Some people, after their surgery might need to go into a rest home until they're fit enough to go home. Home SWEET Home Care gives them that option to have one-on-one care to allow them to stay in their own home while they gather their strength."

Home SWEET Home Care has been approved for "after-surgery care" in some instances depending on the client's health insurance policy. Some insurance cover might allow for two hours per day for up to three to four weeks, giving the client some peace of mind and time to recover.

For many people, loneliness is an issue, so Nicky and her staff step up to provide companionship which in turn improves their quality of life.

Nicky's nursing career has taken her overseas and into a variety of situations where her skills have been used.

Eighteen years as a midwife enabled her to develop relationships with mothers and families in the community and to share such special milestones in their lives. That ability to be a part of people's journeys is a large component of Home SWEET Home Care and an honour for all the team.

Nicky is concerned about our funded services and would like to help.

"I'm very aware there is a shortage of carers out there, where people are at times leaving hospital without sufficient care packages in place because of this."

It can be hard for families who are often inexperienced in the role of caregiver that they find themselves in.

"I am reaching out to relevant DHB management, and funded agencies and would hope that in time we can find a way through any red tape and be able to utilise my team of skilled and able caregivers."

The Home SWEET Home Care team has also helped in rest home facilities when the pandemic caused staffing problems. Nicky says her carers went above and beyond the terms of their contract (that is to provide one-on-one care) to help and allow business as usual at the rest home until all their staff could be back on deck.

Nicky says people can apply directly to Home SWEET Home Care, but she also gets referrals from GPs, other health professionals and Hospice.

"We have provided some end-of-life support, and, with that, we will offer to do the final cares and dress their loved one in the clothes the family has chosen."

This is a very sacred time, and helping in this way is a real honour, she says.

Supports include but are not limited to personal care, companionship, medication supervision, dementia support, post hospitalisation or post-surgery support, respite care and light domestic duties including meal preparation.

"Even though a lot of people still don't know about us, we've provided more than 2000 hours of care."

Nicky Pearce of Home SWEET Home Care can be reached at 06 927 5055 or 027 4444 948.