The mural was designed and carried out by The Flawsome Artist, Michelle Sigley.

The Comm Social Club secretary and treasurer, Sara Owen, said the decision to revamp was because of the untapped potential.

“We wanted to make the most of the jewel and crown. The garden bar is the only one in Whanganui so what better thing to do on a sunny day than sit out there with a beer and enjoy a band,” Owen said.

“There was potential there and it wasn’t being used - we made it a pleasant place to come to because no one wants to come to a ratty old garden bar.”

"We don't want to turn into a nightclub and lose that flavour," Sara Owen says. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The multi-use stage has had three bands play since the revamp. Owen and pub owner Steve Lawson said they had since received positive feedback on the work done.

“They said it was the best gig they’ve done in a long time and can’t wait to come back to our beautiful setting,” she said.

The pub will host a triple-header band line-up on Boxing Day after the annual Cemetery Circuit motorcycle races.

Owen and Lawson said they valued the preservation of the pub’s history but were keen to modernise wherever they could.

“The pub is the point of difference. We don’t want to turn it into a nightclub and lose that flavour. We wouldn’t even want to try doing up anything inside - it is what it is and that is the beauty of it.

“Although the garden bar revamp is modern, it was practical too - it is making the most of what we’ve got without changing it,” Owen said.

Lawson agreed with the importance of preservation and modernisation.

“The Comm has always been a pub and that’s not going to change so, as far as the heritage of the pub, it is the same deal,” he said.

“For out the back here [garden bar], it’s going to be a brilliant summer.”

Owen said the historical photos on the pub’s wall reflected its history and continuity.

“The cars have changed, the people and clothes have changed but the pub has stayed the same.”