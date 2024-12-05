Owen and Lawson said they valued the preservation of the pub’s history but were keen to modernise wherever they could.
“The pub is the point of difference. We don’t want to turn it into a nightclub and lose that flavour. We wouldn’t even want to try doing up anything inside - it is what it is and that is the beauty of it.
“Although the garden bar revamp is modern, it was practical too - it is making the most of what we’ve got without changing it,” Owen said.
Lawson agreed with the importance of preservation and modernisation.
“The Comm has always been a pub and that’s not going to change so, as far as the heritage of the pub, it is the same deal,” he said.
“For out the back here [garden bar], it’s going to be a brilliant summer.”
Owen said the historical photos on the pub’s wall reflected its history and continuity.