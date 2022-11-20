With her award for winning the Mainstreet Heritage Month Window Display competition is Amanda Spooner (left); Helen Craig, Chairperson at Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust; Geoff Follett (Mainstreet) and Dale Pullen, Bushy Park homestead lease-holder and sponsor of the prize. Photo / Paul Brooks

Last Tuesday, representatives of Mainstreet, Whanganui Heritage Month and Dale Pullen from Bushy Park Homestead called on Amanda Spooner at Garney Spooner Woolshop to present her with her prize as the winner of the Mainstreet Heritage Month Window Display competition.

Helen Craig of Whanganui Heritage Month says the standard was high, and there were so many entries this year.

Dale Pullen from Bushy Park Tarapuruhi generously donated the grand prize - a night's stay for two with all the trimmings at Bushy Park Homestead.