Whanganui Chronicle

Helping hand leads to bad smells from Whanganui meatworks

3 minutes to read
The rendering plant at Imlay is the source of most of the meatworks' smells. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Processing product from a South Taranaki rendering plant caused the bad smells from Whanganui's Imlay meatworks earlier this year, Affco chief executive Nigel Stevens says.

The Taranaki By-Products rendering plant at Ōkaiawa, near Hāwera, was

