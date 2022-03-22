Horizons Regional Council said it received 19 complaints about odour from around the Affco meatworks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons Regional Council said it received 19 complaints about odour from around the Affco meatworks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Smells from Affco's Imlay meatworks have been described as gross and disgusting as the company prepares to meet with disgruntled residents.

Horizons Regional Council said it received 19 complaints about odour from around the Affco meatworks in the year to February 9.

Horizons' consents monitoring team leader Pita Kinaston said nine of those complaints had been verified by assessors and attributed to Affco.

The company's resource consent requires there to be no objectionable odour beyond its boundaries.

The smells will be the subject of the company's annual community liaison group meeting on March 29.

In the 2018-19 year Affco said it received complaints from people about odour 15 times and in the following year there were 18 complaints.

A Bignell St resident said the smell sometimes made her physically sick.

She said she shuts doors and windows to keep it out of the house.

"When it's really bad, it's like the smell coats your mouth. You can almost taste it in the air. It's disgusting."

She only complains if the smell goes on for more than a few minutes and said complaints to Horizons have resulted in the arrival of assessors.

"There was one a few years ago that came and stayed on the street outside the house. Otherwise, they just go around the neighbourhood, and they make a courtesy call to follow up."

Doreen Jennings has lived in Gonville Ave for 20 years and said the smell comes and goes.

"It just stinks. I can't go outside in my garden. If anybody is having a barbeque or a wedding party, it isn't very nice."

She has complained, but she said she doesn't bother now.

"Once a smell is there, it's there. You have just got to live with it."

Abbott St resident Vicki Hill gets the smell quite a bit.

"It's really gross. It's not very pleasant when you walk outside and smell it," she said.

Affco has not answered requests for comment.

In 2015 Horizons issued Affco with an abatement notice after complaints to the regional council that January.

More complaints followed and the company was fined and came close to prosecution.

This year Affco's community liaison group meeting is at 5.30pm in the Castlecliff Golf Club on March 29.

Those attending are asked to RSVP by phoning 349 2400 by March 25.