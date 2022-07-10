Based at Castlecliff, Coast Whanganui help vessels anywhere along the Whanganui River, respond to incidents off the coast, and much more. Photo/ Unsplash

Coastguard Whanganui has a range of positions available for people who want to help the community.

Based at Castlecliff, Coast Whanganui helps vessels anywhere along the Whanganui River, respond to incidents off the coast, and much more.

Coastguard Whanganui president Garry Hawkins encourages people from all walks of life to put their hand up for the local unit.

"I started volunteering with Coastguard in 2006 and haven't looked back since. From the camaraderie of the team coordinating on a rescue to the sense of achievement bringing someone home to their family, there is a real bond created within the unit."

Positions available include Coastguard rescue vessel crew, who are out on the water-saving lives at sea and supporting the boating community.

All of the training is provided by Coastguard, with the aim to fit into your schedule and work commitments.

Garry says they are also looking for radio operators.

"Coastguard volunteer radio operators are the lifeline of operations and the connection between volunteers on the water, boaties and emergency services."

Another role available is a unit safety coordinator.

"They champion all aspects of Health and Safety so that every volunteer returns home safe, every time. If you have qualified to Health and Safety Rep Level 1 and have demonstrated a strong culture of proactive safety procedures and hazard management, we have a key role for you in Whanganui."

There is also the unit training coordinator role.

"Unit training officers manage the provision of training for all unit volunteers to enable them to achieve the appropriate qualifications for their roles within the unit. There is no on-water requirement for this role nor prior necessary experience with boats.

"Coastguard has recently launched a dedicated volunteer website which celebrates the role that Coastguard volunteers play on and off the water – with videos, bios and interviews to give you an insight into what volunteering with Coastguard is like. The website is also a one-stop-shop to search through all vacancies and apply to join our whānau."

Garry says Coastguard Whanganui is keen to hear from anyone who might have skills that can benefit the unit and the wider Whanganui community.

"Regardless of whether you have your sea legs or not, there is a role for you at Coastguard Wanganui."

For more information, visit volunteers.coastguard.nz.