Flood damage in Longacre Road after the Mateongaonga stream overflowed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rural roads across the Whanganui area have been closed due to damage caused by heavy rainfall.

The Whanganui District Council announced following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Papaiti, Kaurapaoa, Kaukatea Valley and Longacre Rds had to be closed.

Papaiti Rd had to be closed 3km past Mosquito Point due to slips and fallen trees.

A small rockfall in Papaiti Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kaurapaoa Rd had been closed also due to further slips and a washout at culvert 49, 14km after the Aramoho Cemetery.

Kaukatea Valley Rd was closed due to flooding.

That flooding had receded, but debris remained to be cleared, council said.

Longacre Rd had also been closed due to flooding and flood damage; similarly, the flooding had receded, but debris remained to be cleared.

The part of Whanganui River Rd known as The Gentle Annie had been closed due to slips and trees falling on the road.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said roading and infrastructure crews were assessing the damage and working hard to clear the various roads.

"We are prioritising clearing the Whanganui River Rd as there is a large tangi in Parikino today," He said.

The council said further updates on the roads would be available Wednesday afternoon.

It said if people needed to report an issue with street, surface or road flooding, they should call the council on 06 349 0001.