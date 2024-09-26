He joins a squad with other well-credentialled players like first five Brandyn Laursen (Wellington 2021, five games), and local legends such as veteran forward David McErlean (81 games) and winger Willie Paia’aua (Manawatū 2012-14, 56 Heartland games, 21 tries).

Last Sunday on the hallowed turf of Eden Park, Horowhenua-Kāpiti rose to the moment against the dominant South Canterbury, winning the second half before narrowly going down, 28-24.

“There’s probably [times] South Canterbury left a few tries out there, but HK have attacking ability – we have to be on our game,” said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin.

“That halfback and first five, they tap and go, move the ball from anywhere.

“There’s definitely [commitment], you can see the start of the Heartland season they were getting a few close games.

“We’ve got to get it right, defensively.”

Whanganui receives a big boost this week with the return of 17-game prop Raymond Salu, who has battled a calf muscle infection for much of the season – getting just one hit-out over the past three months, for the Whanganui Development XV back on August 31st, when he scored a try.

Being a front-rower, Hamlin said they can add Salu to the roster now and he remains eligible to play in the upcoming semifinals.

“He’s missed a fair chunk of footy so he’s not going to be as sharp as other years, but he’s got that X-factor.

“We’ll get him on the park and get some miles in his legs.”

Salu rejoining the incumbent props in Gabriel Hakaraia, Kamipeli Latu and Keightley Watson therefore means someone else has to step aside, with Hamlin acknowledging the important contributions this campaign of Kereti Tamou (six games) and apprentice Joseph Cowley, who impressed on debut off the bench last Saturday.

“It’s not easy in that apprentice place – Joe Cowley and Joseph Abernethy had a few more opportunities, but they’ve come to every training.”

Having picked up a couple of light injuries last weekend and following the rigorous work in building up fitness in the last six to seven weeks of training, Hamlin said they will start tapering that off and focus more on game preparation, looking to keep the legs fresh for the big upcoming matches.

But given table leaders South Canterbury and third-placed Thames Valley have fairly straightforward assignments in their last two games, Whanganui knows they cannot take the foot off the pedal in the race for a home Meads Cup semifinal.

“Every game at this time of year is important,” said Hamlin.

“The message is that for as well as we’ve worked, we can’t afford any drop-off now.

“Worst-case scenario, we go to the Lochore [semfinals] if you don’t get it right.

“One poor performance could cost you a home game later in the year.”

“It will be nice to keep ‘Brucie’ away and take it off the table.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm at Levin Domain.

Happenings

HEARTLAND

The Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship points after six rounds: South Canterbury 30, Whanganui 26, Thames Valley 24, Mid Canterbury 20, King Country 18, Horowhenua-Kāpiti 16, West Coast 16, East Coast 15, Buller 10, North Otago 9, Wairarapa Bush 7, Poverty Bay 5.

FPC

The Manawatū Cyclones and their Whanganui contingent completed an unbeaten season with a 33-3 victory in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final in Palmerston North on Sunday. Earning promotion to the FPC Premiership in 2025, the Cyclones trailed 3-0 until standout Whanganui flanker Anahera Hamahona scored a long-range try. They then took complete control, including expat centre Hollyrae Mete scoring a hat-trick. In her retirement First Class game, Sosoli Talawadua started at prop, while Taylah Barrett was reserve halfback.

UNDER 18

Four Air Chathams Whanganui U18′s players have been chosen for the Hurricanes Under-18 Development Camp. They are Marika Delai (Whanganui High School) and Nico Metuariki, Noah Ioasa and Jonathon Solomona (all Whanganui Collegiate).

METE-RENATA

Whanganui expat Keira Mete-Renata has been named in the New Zealand Māori U18 Ngā Māreikura squad. Mete-Renata, part of the Whanganui women’s team last year, switched to Manawatū this season, being named a Cyclones intern player as well as having games for Manawatū Development.