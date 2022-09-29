Heartland rugby: Trio break clear as competition reaches business end

Whanganui cruised past King Country in their opening home game in August. Photo / Bevan Conley

A clear demarcation line has formed on the 2022 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship with two decisive rounds remaining.

After each set records in their victories in the past fortnight, South Canterbury, Steelform Whanganui and Thames Valley have formed a clear triumvirate at the top of the table – defending Meads Cup holders South Canterbury first among equals as they have beaten the latter two.

But from fourth place all the way down to ninth, the other teams have identical 3-3 records, separated by a spread of four bonus points as they struggle to find consistency - being strong one week and well beaten the next.

The side still most likely to get up to take fourth spot, given their road in the last two matches, are North Otago, who just finished short of Thames Valley in the feature clash of Week 6, losing 26-21 in Whitianga.

The battle of third vs fourth saw the home side blow out to a 26-7 lead by the 49th minute, second five Sam 'Guns' McCahon scoring two of their four tries, with first five Todd Doolan converting three.

However, the visitors scored back-to-back converted tries in the 59th and 66th minutes to close the gap, with the home side having to dig deep to hang on.

North Otago winger Ben McCarthy got a try and three conversions.

The southerners slipping back opened up the door for their fellow Hanan Districts team Mid Canterbury, who got a vital North Island road win, but only just in Levin.

Playing a Horowhenua-Kapiti side who got smashed by North Otago in Oamaru the week before, the Cantabrians seemed to have matters well in hand, leading 15-0 at halftime.

However, the home side came back to close the gap to 15-13 with two tries of their own, but surprisingly radar kicker Jack Tatu-Robertsson did not add any extras, instead reserve back Keaton Kawana came on to slot a penalty.

Mid Canterbury hung on to register the win and leapfrog into fourth, but they have a hard run home to the playoffs, hosting neighbours South Canterbury and then travelling to Cooks Gardens to meet Whanganui.

The fast climbers on the table have unquestionably been King Country, who had looked off the pace by Round 4 but have now strung together two impressive wins, including a somewhat surprising 32-21 victory over Bill Osborne Taonga holders East Coast in Te Kuiti.

East Coast, after winning and then defending the Taonga, had appeared to be in good shape, but they trailed 22-0 at halftime after the hosts had already run up a bonus point try.

First five Quinn Collard scored a try, and had more luck with his second-half kicks, as East Coast were another team to make a comeback, yet come up short.

Their first five, Carlos Kemp, scored a converted try and then slotted three straight penalties to bring his team back in touch at 22-16 before trading tries with the home side, who got their match-winner in the 73rd minute.

East Coast's focus will shift to making sure they hang onto the Taonga for the summer with their last defence this Saturday against a Wairarapa Bush side that sprung a bit of a surprise of their own, making the long trip to Greymouth and picking up a 42-30 win over West Coast to get well away from the wooden spoon spot.

In a try-scoring shootout, Wairarapa Bush led 29-15 at the break, and can ultimately thank the accuracy of their kickers to finish well clear of the hosts.

West Coast outscored them six tries to five, winger Jacob Lowe getting a hat-trick, yet couldn't add a single conversion.

Meanwhile, visiting first five Aidan Champion and reserve Tipene Haira combined to slot four conversions and four penalties, while veteran flanker James Goodger got two tries.

But if any team are being consistent they are the defending champs, as South Canterbury put Poverty Bay to the sword with a 60-7 hammering in Waimate.

After they were so competitive against Whanganui, Poverty Bay had to think they were in with a chance after they only trailed 17-7 at halftime.

But the hosts went better than a point-a-minute in the second stanza, reserve Loni Toumohuni coming on to score a hat-trick of tries.

First five Willie Wright finished with 15 points from kicks, as South Canterbury will go into their derby game in Ashburton looking to cement their position on top and guarantee two home playoff games – wherever they will be played with their Timaru ground still being renovated.