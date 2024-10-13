Heartland rugby: Thames Valley too good for Whanganui

Double try-scoring winger Sione Etoni was dominant out wide, as was centre Rodney Tongotea, with halfback Charlie Marsh backing up expertly to also score two tries.

Marsh’s second try came after superb passing interplay between forwards down the touchline to put his side up 25-8 at halftime, as fullback Quinn Collard brought his kicking boots to coolly slot six from seven attempts for a 15-point haul.

The Swamp Foxes had the temperament for the big occasion – when first five Todd Donlan took an early head knock, he and Collard just swapped from the first to second line and Thames Valley lost none of their continuity, while they also weathered losing Donlan for a professional-foul yellow card late in the first half.

Whanganui, meanwhile, had a player sinbinned in each half – first five Dane Whale and winger Josaia Bogileka – and when they had players hurt, it further weakened a strength line-up already lacking strength.

Skipper Jamie Hughes broke his hand and had to depart after trying to play through it, then Tofa had to be helped off late in the match, although his replacement Kereti Tamou scored his first Whanganui try on a drive close to the line to briefly close the gap to 32-15, with reserve back Luke Whale’s conversion.

But there was never a hope of a comeback, as despite now going into the wind in the second stanza, Thames Valley kept up the momentum, with Etoni having run in his second try after good lead-up from reserve hooker Josh Tye, and following Tamou’s try the Swamp Foxes pinned Whanganui in their half for Collard, and then second five Fletcher Morgan to both kick three-pointers.

Young prop Will Martin, the New Zealand Under-20s’ representative, had the stamina and power to carry on after other front-rowers were subbed, while it was lock Connor McVerry, No 8 and skipper Matty Axtens, prop Te Huia Kutia and flanker Cameron Dromgool – all standouts – who set up Marsh’s decisive try.

For Whanganui, winger Peceli Malanicagi showed some individual flair with a 50-20 kick, while saving two first half tries on defence, and dynamic flanker Josefa Namosimalua will be missed when he heads to Taranaki next year.

For coach Jason Hamlin, after two years of making the Meads Cup final, it was tough to see such a promising campaign come unstuck in the last fortnight.

“We didn’t treasure the ball enough; our execution was poor again in that first [quarter].

“Drop off from the kick and that field position, and after 10 minutes we were [behind] two tries and [it was] looking like they were going to roll it.

“The boys were able to pull some of it back, gave ourselves an opportunity with a try, and then we could have stretched them a couple of times.

“But we didn’t execute – that’s the most disappointing thing around it all.”

After the loss to King Country, Whanganui had wanted to be tighter around the ruck, but found Thames Valley still wore them down through those channels and then got the ball wide smartly.

“The boys were sort of numbering up and probably not where we needed to be, and laxing out on our defensive line,” said Hamlin.

“We weren’t good enough on the day and we should own that.

“Tip the hat to the Thames Valley boys, they came out and I don’t think we asked enough of them defensively, we just went one-out.

“Once we did it with quick ruck ball, we were actually able to turn shoulders on them and make them turn in and out, and then we were able to find some gaps and spaces.

“But more often than not, we just made it easy, we didn’t make them make decisions, and we ran towards where they were.”

Thames Valley 38 (S. Etoni 2, C. Marsh 2 tries; Q. Collard 3 pen, 3 con, F. Morgan pen) bt Whanganui 15 (A. Tofa, K. Tamou tries; T. Rogers-Holden pen, L. Whale con). HT: 25-8.