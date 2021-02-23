Hāwera's Taste of the World to have entertainer Frankie Stevens as emcee

Frankie Stevens will be the guest stare of the South Taranaki 'Taste of the World' festival. photo / Supplied

With the chances of overseas travel still not an option for most New Zealanders, the South Taranaki District Council has decided to bring international food, dance and music to the local community instead.

A multicultural festival called Taste of the World is all set for March 12 at the Hāwera Community Centre.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said it was a great time to celebrate all the "wonderful diversity in the district".

"We'll have music and dance performances from different cultures across the world, so come on out, buy your tea from one of the local vendors and enjoy the free entertainment," Nixon said.

"If you can't fly there, we'll bring the world to us."

Singer, actor and performer Frankie Stevens will serve as the host of the festival, which will run between 5pm and 9pm.

"We're delighted to have Frankie Stevens emcee our event," Nixon said.

"He's a highly experienced emcee, accomplished entertainer and I understand he'll also sing a bracket or two for us."

Stevens was born in Wellington to a Māori mother and Scottish father, and is well known from years of singing internationally and touring with the likes of Olivia Newton John, Shirley Bassey, Milton Berle and Sammy Davis jnr.

Stevens was also a judge on all three seasons of New Zealand Idol, appeared on television in episodes of Lawless, Hercules and Hawaii Five-O, and was part of Christmas in the Park and Show Times Spectacular in recent years.

While the full programme of events is yet to be released, Nixon said people could expect music from Scotland, dance from the Philippines, drumming, belly dancing, and kapa haka and food ranging from sushi to paella and Asian fusion, pizza, Turkish delight and hāngī.

"There'll be something for everyone – so bring the family along to enjoy the diversity of our community."

Further announcements will be made on the council's website and Facebook page.