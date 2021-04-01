Guilty pleas to two Whanganui manslaughter charges

Tiki St was cordoned off and police helicopters were in the air after Kevin Ratana was killed in 2018. Photo / file

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of James Butler and Kevin Ratana.

Hikitia Rawiri Box, also known as Hakaraia, appeared via audiovisual link before Justice Andru Isac in the High Court in Whanganui High Court on March 31.

Box pleaded guilty to two charges of manslaughter and one charge of being a member of a criminal group.

Previously his name was suppressed, but the suppression lapsed at 5pm on March 31.

James Thomas Butler was shot and killed on April 22, 2018, after a group of people in Black Power colours went to his house in Putiki Drive.

Kevin Neihana Ratana was shot and killed outside his Puriri St house on August 21 in the same year. He was a patched Mongrel Mob member and an aspiring rapper also known as Kastro.

Box will be sentenced in the High Court at Whanganui at 9am on June 10.