Government's Three Waters money put to work in Whanganui

Whanganui District Council is working to improve water infrastructure in Springvale. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council is working on a number of stormwater, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects, funded by more than $6 million allocated by central government.

The nationwide $761m Three Waters stimulus and reform funding for councils was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in July last year. The funding is designed to provide investment in critical water infrastructure and services and to help to stimulate economic activity and jobs throughout the country.

With Department of Internal Affairs approval, Whanganui District Council has assigned the $6.33m to seven water projects, two wastewater and some stormwater projects.

By the end of May this year four water supply upgrade projects had been completed, with a total of 1153m of new water main installed in Sedgebrook St, Parkes Ave, Lincoln Rd and Ngatarua Rd.

The new water main would reduce the risk of future failures and leaks within the network, improving levels of service and the network's ability to meet firefighting requirements, council infrastructure manager Mark Hughes said.

"One water project is under construction now from Mosston Rd to Springvale Rd and is part of the resilience being built into the water network for growth on Mosston Rd.

"It will also provide new connections to some existing properties and for future development in the Buxton Rd, Tayforth Rd and Montgomery Rd areas."

The other two water projects will begin around August in the Fordell and Cobham Bridge areas, providing services to existing properties and for future development.

One of the wastewater projects – the installation of new scum baffles at the Whanganui wastewater treatment plant – will also begin in August. The baffles will act like stop plates to reduce floating solids in the effluent.

That will reduce wear and tear on other equipment, increasing its design life and improving the effluent quality discharged to the environment.

"The council is busy on the design and scoping process for the rest of the Three Waters projects. Final allocation of the remaining funds for some of these projects is being confirmed," Hughes said.