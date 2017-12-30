Little showers of rain over the last week have not been enough to end the drought that is getting its grip on coastal farmland, Brian Doughty says.
He's a trustee of the Ruapehu/Wanganui Rural Support Trust, which will get a share of $160,000 announced by Government on December 23.
The money will go to trusts supporting farmers afflicted by drought along the lower North Island's west coast. The dry spell has been called a "medium scale adverse event".
Such events have happened before, but never so dry before Christmas, and never after such a wet winter.
"There's been no substantial rain for 40 to 50 days, only little bits here and there," Mr Doughty said.