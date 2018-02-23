The Government has announced $3 million to upgrade Whanganui's rail line on top of $3 million for the port revitalisation.

Whanganui's first slice of the Government's Provincial Growth Fund will be a $6 million contribution to an upgrade of the port and rail line.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones launched the $3 billion fund in Gisborne on Friday alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern where just over $60 million was dished out in the first round of grants.

Subject to a business case stacking up, Whanganui will get $3 million for the port revitalisation, $3 million for an upgrade of the town's rail line and $90,000 to assist with further technical and design work on the port.



The port money was a Labour Party election promise first made by former leader Andrew Little in June last year.

In 2016 the former National-led Government put $500,000 towards a detailed blueprint of the redevelopment.

"Redevelopment of the port precinct is a significant step that will help bring in new businesses and rejuvenate the region," Mr Jones says.