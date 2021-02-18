Golf croquet: Record entries for annual Jane Winstone tournament in Whanganui

Singles winners and runners-up (from left) Ginny Cranstone, Ethan McDonald, Joel Steele, Louise Caudwell (of Jane Winstone), Josh Smith, Sue Williams, Ray Beaven. Photo / Supplied

The annual Jane Winstone Golf Croquet Tournament, held on February 13-14, this year drew a record entry.

Levels singles play on Saturday drew 24 entries, played in three divisions based on handicaps, requiring seven games of up to 50 minutes each.

The Division 1 winner was Joel Steele from Park Club, Hāwera, with runner-up Josh Smith from Rose Gardens Club, Palmerston North. Division 2 was won by Ethan McDonald of Park, with Sue Williams of Hawera Club second; and Division 3 won by Ginny Cranstone with Ray Beaven runner-up, both from Wanganui Club.

Doubles winners (from left) Sue Williams and Ashton Sharp, Louise Caudwell (of Jane Winstone), Gay Mclean and Lynette Grant, Lynne and Ray Beaven. Photo / Supplied

On Sunday doubles were contested with 46 entries played under handicap conditions, similarly divided into three divisions.

Division 1 was won by Sue Williams and Ashton Sharp of Hāwera with the runners-up being Ethan with his grandfather Malcolm McDonald of Park. Division 2 was taken out by a Marewa Club, Napier, pairing of Gay McLean and Lynette Grant with second place to Leila Martin and Elaine Lythgoe of Park Club. Division 3 was a Wanganui Club whitewash with Ray and Lynne Beaven victors and Peter Thiele and Dave Cohen running up.

Our sponsor, Jane Winstone Retirement Village, was represented by Louise Caudwell, their sales adviser, who presented prize money on both days.