Former Collegiate students competing in the Queenstown half marathon for Whanganui Food Bank are Jonathan De Jongh (left), Brook-Lyn Buchanan, Katelin Bartlett, Grace Zhang, Bethany Torr, Mackenzie Doyle, and Rebecca Scott. Photo / Supplied

"21km for Whangas. From the quiet hills of Whanganui to the shores of Lake Wakatipu, our team has taken up the challenge to run over 140km together to raise money for City Mission Whanganui! We'd love your support by helping out those who need extra food and support this Christmas while we each take on the challenge of a half marathon!"

That's the Givealittle page plea from a group of former Whanganui Collegiate students and now life-long friends who are taking on the Queenstown half-marathon this Saturday.

The seven, now in their early 20s, used to run through the streets assisting Rotary with their foodbank drive. Now the run is a lot longer and a lot harder.

Brook-Lyn Buchanan is one of the crowd taking on the Queenstown run.

"We all went to Whanganui Collegiate together for five years and we were a really good group of friends. We saw the Queenstown marathon as an excuse to catch up with everyone," she says. "We're all away studying so it's good to come together.

"Obviously, we thought we'd take the opportunity to try and help out City Mission, especially during Christmas ... it's hard at the moment."

She says Jonathan De Jongh's mum, Penny is involved with City Mission. "So that was a big push for us and it would be good to help out."

A run over this distance is new to most of the group.

"A couple of girls in the group did the Auckland half-marathon a few weeks ago," says Brook-Lyn, "And another girl in the group frequently does half-marathons ... but not me.

"It's supposed to be the most scenic run in New Zealand."

The Givealittle page is called 21km for Whangas. Just search on the Givealittle home page or find someone who knows how. Know that whatever you give goes to City Mission to help those in need.