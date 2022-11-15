Kelly Scarrow from Hospice Whanganui with glass artist David Traub. The work David has donated to the Hospice auction is on the plinth in front of Kelly. Photo / Paul Brooks

The Hospice Whanganui Christmas Markets are at the Whanganui Racecourse on Sunday, December 18, from 2 to 8pm.

Among the stallholders is glass artist David Traub, who has also donated a valuable piece of glass art to be included in the Christmas Market Bauble Raffle.

David has been making glass for almost 50 years. "I've moved away from full-time blowing to fusing and slumping," he says. His contribution is a colourful example of that type of work.

"It's always exciting to have local artists come on board and provide a different opportunity for them to showcase some of their work before Christmas and in the lead-up to Artists Open Studios," says Kelly Scarrow, in charge of fundraising, communications and marketing for Hospice Whanganui.

"In conjunction with David's contribution, a number of other stallholders have contributed towards this raffle. It's showcasing the work of some of the stallholders with the feature artist being David Traub."

"You have to do something for the community you live in," says David. "There are probably 30 or 40 good opportunities to contribute to things around town and it's really hard to make a decision. My decision was based on the fact that we have a very close friend who passed away ... and Hospice made the last eight to 10 months of her life more bearable. That's something I felt strongly about."

"It is an organisation that people have an understanding of or close connection to," says Kelly. "When people have an understanding of who we are and what we do for people and families in our community, they're inclined to want to give and sometimes they don't know how. We accept all donations and all kinds of giving — giving of time, giving of money, giving of their creativity. It's always humbling and nice to know we resonate with people that way."

Previously a private venture, Kelly has given the Christmas Market to Hospice this year.

"As a way of honouring the place in which I work, it's a great little fundraiser, but also to honour my connection in a personal way to my friend Helen who passed away this year under Hospice's care.

"We've got about 170 stallholders and there are lots of local people coming along. We have Roots Brewery with a massive bar and barbecue, and they're doing a Kowhai Ale, with all proceeds of the keg going directly to Hospice ... and we have about 40 food carts."

Kelly says the last time they ran the markets in 2020 they had about 9000 people through — she's anticipating more.

"It will be our major fundraiser for the year."

David sees the market has a major opportunity.

"I enjoy interacting with my customers ... so I do about six or seven things a year where I take my work out to the public. When I saw [the Hospice Christmas Market] I thought, this was perfect."

David is prepared to field the usual questions from people interested in his work and the art in general.

"I still find it amazing that glass is part of our everyday lives and no-one knows how it is made.

"It's an interesting material. There are lots and lots of people around the world who make glass, and we all use the same basic processes, the same basic material, and we all make something different."

Hospice Whanganui Christmas Market Bauble Raffle:

$5 ticket

500 Tickets

1st Prize:

David Traub Glass Plate (value $750)

Sandra Morris Illustration hand painted tea towel

Little Fires Soy Christmas Candle

Rope & Co Earrings

On A Whim Voucher ($80) — pendant maker

Hey Smarty Pants art calendar & notebook

Knotty Knick Knacks Wooden Coasters + $100 Subway Voucher

2nd Prize:

$250 Mitre1O Voucher

Drawn 22 December, 2pm.

All proceeds go to Hospice Whanganui to enable the organisation to continue to provide free specialist palliative care to patients and their families.

Tickets are also available at Whanganui Hospice Shops, Hospice Whanganui — 78 Virginia Rd and via Hospice Whanganui Facebook Page.

The Details

What: Hospice Whanganui Christmas Markets

When: Sunday, December 18, from 2 to 8pm

Where: Whanganui Racecourse

Tickets: Gold coin entry