One of Papaiti Gin co-founder and distiller Adrian Rumney's works in his exhibition, titled Beyond the Still: Landscapes Unveiled.

Papaiti Gin, known for its award-winning craft spirits, is excited to announce an innovative fusion of art and distillation with an exhibition showcasing the photography talents of co-founder and distiller Adrian Rumney.

This captivating exhibition, titled Beyond the Still: Landscapes Unveiled, will offer a glimpse into the creative vision of Adrian beyond the realms of distillation. Far from the stills and beakers that define his craft, his lens transports viewers to serene mountains, lush forests, and expansive seascapes.

“We’re thrilled to share Adrian’s passion for photography with our community,” says Nikki Oesterle, spokeswoman for Papaiti Gin. “This exhibition serves as a testament to Adrian’s multifaceted talents and provides a new perspective on the artistic endeavours of our team.”

Papaiti Gin co-founder and distiller Adrian Rumney.

The collection features a diverse range of landscapes captured by Adrian during his travels across the country. From the rugged beauty of remote wilderness to the tranquil allure of hidden gems, each photograph invites viewers on a journey of exploration and discovery.

What sets Beyond the Still: Landscapes Unveiled apart is its departure from the traditional narrative associated with distilleries.

“We want to challenge perceptions and inspire dialogue,” adds Nikki. “This exhibition is a celebration of artistry in all its forms, and we’re excited to invite our community to experience Adrian’s captivating vision.”

As part of Whanganui’s Artist Open Studios event, Beyond the Still: Landscapes Unveiled will be open to the public from March 15-24 at the Papaiti Gin Distillery. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of Adrian’s photographic journey and discover a new dimension of the Papaiti Gin experience.

For more information, including exhibition hours and special events, please visit papaitigin.co.nz or contact info@papaitigin.co.nz.