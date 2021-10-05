Get tested: Covid-19 testing and vaccination increase for Whanganui region

Almost 200 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the Whanganui DHB region on Sunday and Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Almost 200 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the Whanganui DHB region on Sunday and Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 tests at Whanganui and Rangitīkei centres since it was reported that a truck driver visiting the region had tested positive for the virus.

A Whanganui District Health Board spokesman said it had been encouraging to see people following Ministry of Health advice to get tested.

"Whanganui DHB is pleased to see the increase in the number of people getting swabbed for Covid-19 in the past few days," he said

"A Covid-positive truck driver passing through and stopping in our rohe brings home the risk that the Delta variant of the virus poses to our communities."

The truck driver who travelled from Auckland to Palmerston North for work purposes had tested positive on Saturday after visiting locations in Taihape, Palmerston North, and Hunterville.

Almost 200 tests were carried out in the Whanganui DHB region on Sunday and Monday.

"We urge everyone to check the locations of interest and relevant times when the truck driver stopped," the spokesman said.

"If you were at one of these locations at the specified times, you must stay at home, get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible, and get tested again five days after you were at the location.

"Continue to stay at home until you get a negative result from the five-day test."

The driver's infectious period was determined to have been from Tuesday, September 28, and they previously returned a negative test result on September 24.

The spokesman urged anyone who visited a location of interest on September 28 to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register.

"Even if you were not at a location of interest, if you have any cold, flu, or Covid-like symptoms, call your doctor or Healthline to get advice about being tested.

"Of course, the best protection for yourself, your whanau, and your community from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated."

He said the Pfizer vaccine is free, safe and efficient and an appointment by going online at BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. The line is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Covid-19 testing is available at primary care practices Taihape Health, Bulls Medical Centre, and, by appointment, Stewart St Surgery in Marton.

The testing centre at the Whanganui Hospital campus is open from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.