Geoff Culverwell and his latest project pay tribute to Chet Baker and Miles Davis at the Whanganui Jazz Club this Sunday. Photo / Supplied





On Sunday the Wanganui Jazz Club welcomes back one of the country's legendary musicians when multi-instrumentalist Geoff Culverwell brings his latest project to the stage.

The music is a tribute to two great American jazz artists who have inspired him throughout his long career.

The show is carefully crafted to move from passionate ballads to raging swing tempos, to cool muted grooves with a funky connotation.

Geoff is the leader, playing horns, flute and vocals. He is joined by three prominent musicians from the national jazz community. Paul Dyne, Kiwi jazz icon, plays bass, Shaun Anderson is on drums and the phenomenal Ducan Haynes is on piano.

A show romancing the music of two of the greatest trumpet players ever to walk the earth.

A modern glimpse into the life and times of these two innovators. If you love Miles Davis and Chet Baker or just beautiful jazz, you will enjoy this.

And a message from Geoff:

"Hello, Wanganui jazzers. I'm looking forward to performing my Miles 'n Chet show on June 5: I'll be with great musos — all with international profiles. The music is seductive, everything from passionate Chet ballads to raging Miles tempos and avant-garde grooves."

This is the Jazz Club's monthly meeting and members and non-members alike are welcome. Come and meet up with people who appreciate the joy of jazz.

The details

What: Whanganui Jazz Club

When: Sunday, June 5, at 6.30pm

Where: St John's Club, 158 Glasgow St

Tickets: General admission $25. Members $15. Memberships available at the door.