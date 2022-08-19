Advertisement

Gareth Carter: Showstoppers for your garden

6 minutes to read
Magnolia Summer Magic delivers beautiful blooms twice a year. Photo / Supplied

Gareth Carter

August is a great time to get out and about and walk around our local streets. There are so many signs of spring on its way.

Now is a great time to take a trip

