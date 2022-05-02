A work by NZ artist Kevin Hislop which sold in the last auction.

A work by NZ artist Kevin Hislop which sold in the last auction.



Whanganui based Heritage Art Auctions is now accepting entries for its next online auction to be held in mid-June.

It is particularly interested in receiving works by New Zealand and overseas artists from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Managing director Henry Newrick notes that the market for good art remains strong with excellent prices being achieved at auction houses around New Zealand including Heritage Art's last sale in March.

Shown is a work by New Zealand artist Kevin Hislop which carried an auction estimate of $100-$150 in March in line with his then current sales. It sold for a record $700.

If you have paintings, watercolours or old photos and are planning to 'downsize' then so long as you can bring these to the offices of Heritage Art in St Hill St, Henry offers a free valuation and can advise on the best method of disposition should you wish to sell.

For more information, you can reach Henry Newrick on 027 471 2242.