Joan Rosier-Jones (pictured) joins Kerry Girdwood in a discussion on play writing in 'From the Page to the Stage' at Repertory Theatre. Photo / Paul Brooks

From the Page to the Stage

By Nadine Rayner

Well-known local writer Joan Rosier-Jones and local actress / director Kerry Girdwood will present a discussion regarding the process of writing a play from the viewpoint of an author and the 'tweaking' an experienced theatre habitue sees as necessary for a successful production.

Writing is one thing where the author tells you everything but when a play is presented on stage there's so much that can be conveyed by a gesture or a look from an actor. "Even the scenery or a costume can tell the audience a lot," says Joan.

From the Page to the Stage discussion will take place at Repertory Theatre on Sunday, February 20 at 2.30pm. Joan thinks it will take about an hour with afternoon tea to follow. The cost? "We're just asking for koha," Joan says.

The other Fringe Festival activity taking place at the Rep will be a panel discussion on Thursday, February 24 at 5.30pm. The discussion will be based on a quote from Franz Kafka: "If a book doesn't wake us up with a blow to the head what are we reading it for?"

That should provoke some interesting responses from the panel and stimulate some lively debate leading up to the main Whanganui Literary Festival, February 25-27.

Let's all support these activities which are going ahead in spite of restrictions imposed by necessity in these difficult times. Naturally, we must adhere to the safety guidelines to safeguard our best interests, just as we should support the hard-working team who have created such an interesting programme for our enjoyment.