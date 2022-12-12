Ian Moore says his land regeneration project is 'just like a big jigsaw'. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ian Moore says his land regeneration project is 'just like a big jigsaw'. Photo / Bevan Conley

Look underneath and you’ll know what’s right for the land, says forest and soil consultant Ian Moore.

He’s hanging up his workboots and now has more time to spend nurturing stands of harakeke, redwoods, totara and eucalypts which all mingle together alongside sheep and cattle on his hill block near Whanganui.

Abundant tuna (eels) and dozens of feasting tui are a great reward for hard work poured into his family’s land near Whanganui, Moore says.

With the help of friends and whānau, he has nurtured thousands of trees and several wetlands on what was three decades ago just pasture.

He is still planning the next project on the 200-hectare block which is part experiment, part passion, part legacy for future generations.

Look underneath the land and you’ll know what’s right for it, he says as he takes RNZ’s Country Life on a stroll through the stands of harakeke, totara and gum trees which mingle alongside sheep and cattle on this rolling steep hill-country.

After several years as an exploration geologist in the Pacific, Ian worked for decades for local authorities managing tree-planting projects to help with erosion.

Later turning to forest consultancy, he was hoping to have hung up his workboots this year but his deep knowledge of the district means he is still in demand.

His geology and soil knowledge helps him understand how the land should be treated, he said.

“Trees are definitely part of that.”

On the block, 15km northeast of Whanganui, he wanted to show trees and stock could co-exist. They graze 600 ewes and, over the autumn, 100 head of cattle but the heavy cattle beasts are sent off before they can start pugging the soil in winter.

He also wanted to be able to hunt deer and bring back biodiversity to the property, although it’s a love-hate relationship with the antlered animals now that the riparian planting and biodiversity are the real focus.

He said the land was like a sponge in flood times and suffered very little damage in heavy rain.

“Being a sort of environmentalist, I marvel at the lessening of siltation and improvement to water quality through here.”

About a fifth of the property has been planted in trees and fenced off with the help of various grants and subsidies.

Pasture is leased out for grazing and the harvested timber from exotics and natives will be the main income from the land in future.

Poplars are used for stabilising slopes as well as timber. Other exotic trees being grown for their wood include oak and ash, pines, cedar and macrocarpa.

Natives, some planted as seedlings at a prison nursery, include kahikatea, totara and rimu. They too will be pruned and thinned for harvesting well down the track, acting as watershed protection in the meantime.

Stands of harakeke not only provide nectar for the tui but material for a prison weaving programme.

Other parts are left to regenerate on their own if they can keep ahead of the blackberry and other pests.

“Natural regen is amazing in this part of the country. It just happens.”

Moore plans to retire more land to protect the 25 wetlands he has developed and also plant species which take longer to get to harvestable size and more natives where they suit the land.

“I’m quite happy sitting on a bulldozer, playing and making another dam and every time I walk around the place I think, gosh, I could put another dam there.”

At the heart of his work is matching land use to land type, he said, but fencing and enhancing waterways is costly.

He would like to see more consistency in terms of available funding for the type of work he is doing, so he can plan for the long term.

The peace of mind and enjoyment from slowing down and reflecting on what you have achieved is another reward from this land, which he says is still to realise any profit from harvesting timber.

He said there should be compensation for encouraging biodiversity and providing opportunities for well-being on the land as this can be measured financially.

Sustainable wood harvesting, protecting biodiversity and water quality, hunting as well as running stock - all appear possible on the Moore property along with the right knowledge, support, hard work and passion.

“It’s possible ... it’s just like a big jigsaw really.”