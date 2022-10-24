Some of the players in Whanganui Schools' String Ensemble. Photo / Supplied



Whanganui Schools' String Ensemble is doing a short informal concert on Tuesday, November 1 at Big School at Collegiate School at 5pm.

The concert is called From Beatles to Bach and there is no charge, but koha appreciated.

The ensemble meets every Tuesday in term time for rehearsals. This is a chance for Whanganui Area String Players to come together in a group to meet one another and learn the skills of group playing. There are both primary and secondary players and the players range from Grade 1 up to advanced levels.

There is a mix of schools represented and tutor and music director Annie Hunt says she is very grateful to Collegiate School for providing rehearsal and concert spaces.

"This year the concert is quite short as we were unable to rehearse during Terms 1 and 2 because of Covid restrictions, but it has been fantastic to be able to be back together again recently," says Annie.

"It is so good for musicians to be able to meet others from different schools and it provides a platform for the more senior players to be in an ensemble before going on to try out for the National Schools' and Youth Orchestras."

Two players from the group, Hideki Yutoku and Bethany Crosse, were selected for this year's National Schools' Orchestra which, unfortunately, was cancelled because of Covid, however Hideki was also selected for the National Youth Orchestra which did take place.