Police have taken four people into custody after responding to reports of a stolen car in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Whanganui residents reported hearing police sirens moving from St Johns Hill to Castlecliff between 3.40am and 3.55am.
A police representative said they responded to reports of a stolen car.
Upon sighting the vehicle, officers did not initiate a pursuit but followed it at a legal road speed.
As a result, police relocated four people and took them into custody.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the theft are ongoing.