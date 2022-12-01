Voyager 2022 media awards
Four in custody in Whanganui after reports of stolen car in early hours of the morning

Finn Williams
By
Quick Read
Police followed a car reported as stolen through Whanganui in the early hours of the morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have taken four people into custody after responding to reports of a stolen car in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Whanganui residents reported hearing police sirens moving from St Johns Hill to Castlecliff between 3.40am and 3.55am.

A police representative said they responded to reports of a stolen car.

Upon sighting the vehicle, officers did not initiate a pursuit but followed it at a legal road speed.

As a result, police relocated four people and took them into custody.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the theft are ongoing.



