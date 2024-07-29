Harete Hipango has a lifelong involvement and interest in sport. Photo / NZME

Former Whanganui MP Harete Hipango is one of four new appointments to the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand.

Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop announced the appointments last week.

“The Sports Tribunal of New Zealand does important work to ensure that national sport organisations and other parties to a sport dispute, such as athletes, have access to an affordable, just and speedy means of resolving a sport dispute,” Bishop said.

The main types of disputes the Sports Tribunal hears are anti-doping violations, appeals against disciplinary decisions or not being selected for a national team, and other sports-related disputes referred by agreement of all the parties.

“The Governor-General, on Cabinet’s recommendation, has agreed to appoint four new members to the tribunal. These four appointments ensure that collectively, the tribunal will continue to have excellent and relevant knowledge and skills, including an appropriate mix of governance experience, sports law, sports participation and administration.”