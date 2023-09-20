The Fordell Hall meets 15 per cent of the new building standard. Photo / Bevan Conley

Almost $200,000 needs to be spent strengthening the Fordell Hall, with the Rural Halls Trust asking Whanganui District Council to contribute $85,000 to a $228.214 revamp.

The strengthening is expected to cost $181,008 for a builder, $14,385 for an engineer and $32,831 in repairs to doors and windows.

The trust has $100,000 set aside for the strengthening work and will spend $32,000 of its own money on doors and windows. It also has a heritage grant of $10,000.

The trust was formed in 2010 to manage seven rural halls in the district with an annual grant from the council.

Speaking on behalf of the trust, Richard White told the council’s aspirations and projects committee that Fordell Hall, built in 1926, was at 15 per cent of the new building standard.

The trust wants to get it to 67 per cent.

“What we didn’t anticipate in 2010, which was a year before the Christchurch earthquake, was earthquake-prone buildings,” he said.

“This has thrown up a bit of a curveball for us.

“At a particular stage, we realised we were up for something significant financially so we started to put aside funds from our grant as a form of large project fund.”

White said the trust was concerned the cost would “blow out” the longer they waited.

“We need to keep on top of it,” he said.

“Having the confidence the council will back us means we can go out and source funds from elsewhere.”

The trust also wants the council to increase its annual grant from $65,000 to $80,000 and tie future increases to the consumer price index (CPI).

Since 2010 CPI had increased 38 per cent, White said.

“That cost of living is an enemy for us as well.

“We preserved and we have maintained the halls to the degree where they’ve been repainted, reroofed where it’s been needed. It’s still ongoing.”

White said Whanganui’s rural halls were of “historic significance to the communities” and were still important.

“The fact that they’re there has often engaged communities to start up things like fitness groups etcetera.

“These halls definitely are an asset to our communities and, in some cases, the last bastion standing.”

Whanganui Rural Community Board chairman David Wells says the trust was “extremely well-run”.

“The group running this is dedicated and the halls are immaculate,” he said.

“They have achieved an incredible amount with a very modest amount of money. The system we have here is working extremely well.”

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said the funding would need to be considered as part of the council’s long-term plan process.

