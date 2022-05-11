The show comes to Whanganui on May 18. Photo / Erin McNamara

Dry Spell, a new dance production that teeters between "hallucination and reality", is making its way to Whanganui this month.

It is being performed by Footnote New Zealand Dance, with choreography from Rose Philpott.

"The mind can play tricks on us, especially when we are faced with finality," Philpott said.

Dry Spell was a portal into the privacy of the inner self and also to some dark corners of the universe, she added.

"Combining physical theatre, dance, textile and spatial design, it is a peephole through which we see ourselves under the immense pressure of collapse and how the human spirit might resist."

Sound design for the show is being handled by acclaimed composer Eden Mulholland.

New Footnote New Zealand general manager Brian Wood said he was delighted to present Dry Spell, the first work under his guidance.

"Footnote is excited to add Dry Spell to our rich history of works that support career pathways for dancers, choreographers and other creative professionals.

"A prime example of this pathway is Rose's work with us, starting with the energetic 15-minute work Night Swim in 2018, followed by 2020's Undercurrent double bill which saw the hedonistic germination of this full work, Dry Spell, now in 2022."

Dry Spell is being performed at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on May 18.