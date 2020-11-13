Food truck wanted for Maria Place pop-up summer season

The Maria Place pop-up is currently being regrassed in preparation for summer. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Town Centre Regeneration Project is looking for a local food cart to set up at its Maria Place pop-up before Christmas, and to remain in place over the summer season.

The space, which is currently having its ground prepared for the coming months, was previously occupied by the Latin American food truck Condiment Latino.

Project manager Ellen Young said because there was no power or water on the site, she was looking for a vendor with "minimal requirements" who would also be willing to keep an eye on the bean bags, giant pool table, and giant games that they would be sharing the space with.

"We're looking for someone who will do food in a quality way. Something quirky, something out of the box, a different type of international dish perhaps," she said.

"We're trying to stay away from coffee too, just because there's already so much of it and I don't want there to be too much competition."

Young said the vendor would need to maintain regular hours so the pop-up could "gain a bit of traction".

"We want to make it a really vibrant space over summer, especially because it's on that main route for athletes when the Masters Games is on.

"I feel like that area of town is underutilised. If you go from the hill at Cooks Gardens, up Maria Place and on to the Sarjeant, it's such an incredible walk, and it's one of the key cross sections to our town."

The space was privately owned, Young said, and the owners had let the Whanganui Regeneration Project use it until the land was built on next year.

Young said the vendor would pay a lease to the Whanganui District Council at "a very low rate", as well as a small amount to the landowner.

For more information, call Whanganui Regeneration Project manager Ellen Young on 022 108 8188.