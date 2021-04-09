Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are back. Photo / File

Your guide to rest and relaxation this weekend.

LIVE MUSIC

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are back, taking the stage at the Whanganui Musicians Club as part of their Woolston, Texas national album release tour. Saturday, 7.30pm, 65 Drews Ave, $15. Support from MeanOwls.

DANCE

Sharyn Underwood School of Dance at the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Photo / Paul Brooks

Sharyn Underwood School of Dance presents Moving with the Times, a dance spectacular at the Royal Wanganui Opera House celebrating 50 years of teaching dance in Whanganui. Saturday and Sunday, 5pm, Royal Wanganui Opera House.

OPEN DAY

The Marton Fire Station is going to opens its doors to the public. Photo / Bevan Conley

Thrill the kids with a trip to the Marton Fire Station as it opens its doors to the public. There'll be equipment demonstrations, activities for children, fire safety advice and more. Plus get your electric blanket checked! 448 Wellington Rd, Saturday 10am-3pm, free.

WORKSHOP

Get into glass with the help of artist David Traub. Photo / File

Get into glass with the help of artist David Traub. The workshop is suitable for those with no or little prior glass experience. Saturday 10am-3pm, The Glass Factory, 21 Kings Ave, Whanganui, $125. Email

.

SPORT

Crusaders vs Hurricanes at Sky Stadium. Photo / File

Will the Crusaders deal another blow to the beleaguered Hurricanes at Sky Stadium this weekend? The Canes have one win from five appearances, while the Crusaders will be smarting from their loss to the Highlanders. Sky Sport 1, kickoff 3.35pm Sunday. (edited)