Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

The dawn parade assembles outside the Davis Library at 5.10am. Photo / File

Your long weekend recreation and relaxation guide

ANZAC DAY

Sunday's Whanganui dawn parade assembles outside the Davis Library at 5.10am, followed by a march to the War Memorial Centre where the ceremony will begin at 5.30am. For more details see today's Chronicle.

LIVE MUSIC

The Schola Sacra Choir, Wanganui Male Choir and the Lyric Singers along with Brass Whanganui and professional vocal soloists will perform The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Anzac Day afternoon. $25-$30, 2.30pm.

BALLET

The Fairies' Ball , a magical ballet with all your favourite Disney characters, features guest dancer Amelia Chandulal-Mackay, formerly of Oklahoma City Ballet. Saturday 5pm, Sunday 2pm, Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate.

PRIDE

The Pride Party is back on, hosted again by the fabulous Miss Ribena. R18, $23, Stellar, doors open 6pm, entertainment from 7pm. And don't forget the Pride Walk on Saturday. River Traders Market, 9.45am.

SPORT

Premier rugby is back, with the Tasman Tanning club competition kicking off this weekend. Match-ups include Marist taking on Border at Spriggens Park, Ngamatapouri vs Taihape at Waitotara Valle and Kaierau vs Ruapehu at Country Club. 2.30pm kick-off