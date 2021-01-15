Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Saddle up, it's time for the Marton Country Music Festival again. Photo / file

Live music

Saddle up, it's time for the Marton Country Music Festival again. It began on Friday and runs to Sunday, with Saturday's headline act Jaydin Shingleton, and open mic sessions on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Saturday ticket $30, Sunday $10. Sir James Wilson Memorial Park, Rira St, Marton.

Opera

Experience pure operatic pleasure. Photo / File

Experience pure operatic pleasure in an evening of arias at Great Opera Moments at the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Adults $35, seniors/students $30. 7.30pm.

Dinosaurs

Check out the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery. Photo / File

Check out the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery - a two-hour interactive dinosaur walk through where you can see more than 30 lifelike dinosaurs. Springvale Park, sessions start 3pm-5pm Saturday. Family pass discounts available.

Streaming

The History of Swear Words is now streaming on Netflix. Photo / File

The History of Swear Words is now streaming on Netflix. Hosted by Nicholas Cage and featuring comedians, actors and etymology experts the six-episode series covers the background of six different swear words.

Sport

Catch action from the round-robin races of the Prada Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell

Catch action from the round-robin races of the Prada Cup as the challengers for the America's Cup duel it out on the Hauraki Gulf. Check out nzherald.co.nz and Gold AM 1062 and coverage from 2.30pm Saturday on TVNZ1.